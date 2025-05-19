Three teen boys drown in river in MP's Niwari

Niwari, May 19 (PTI) Three boys in the 15-17 age group drowned in Niwari district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Vargi river in Luharguwa area, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the noon and the deceased have been identified as Rohit (17), Ritik (15) and Yashpal (15), he said.

"The three had come to attend a wedding here on Sunday. They went into the river to bathe and drowned. The bodies were retrieved with the help of villagers. While Rohit and Yashpal lived in the area, Ritik was from Tikamgarh," Luharguwa police outpost in charge assistant sub inspector Shyamlal Ahirwar told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR LAL BNM