Mandsaur, Sep 1 (PTI) Three boys, in the age group of 12-13 years, drowned in a pond in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while bathing, police said.

The incident occurred near Deoria-Vijay village, around 80 km from Mandsaur, said police inspector Kamlesh Prajapati.

Alerted by the incident, police rushed to the spot and roped in divers who retrieved the bodies of Aadesh, Anmol, and Mahesh, he told PTI.

Police have registered a case and investigating.