Three teenage girls killed in scooter-truck collision in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Three teenage girls were killed after the scooter they were riding collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Daraksha (18), her friend Sahiba (18), and niece Khadija (13), all from Bilahari village.

Daraksha and Sahiba were returning home after picking up Khadija from Sansarpur village, where she had gone to visit her aunt, police said.

They said the bodies have been sent for autopsy, and the truck involved in the accident has been taken into custody.