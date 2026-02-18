Three teenage students end lives at different places in Chhattisgarh's Korba in single day

Korba, Feb 18 (PTI) In separate incidents, three students, two of them girls, allegedly committed suicide in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Each teenage victim studied in Class 9, 10 and 12, they said, adding that the reasons behind their extreme step are yet to be identified.

In the first case, Anjali Kewat (17), a Class 10 student of a private school in Indiranagar area under Kotwali police station limits, hanged herself at her home, a police official said.

After being informed by her family, a police team registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation, he said.

In another incident, Geeta Mahant (15), a Class 9 student from Dhamnaguri village under Urga police station, hanged herself to death from a tree, the official added.

In the third case, Ujjwal Dansena alias Dhruv (17), who studied in Class 12 and resided in ITI Basti under Civil Lines police station limits, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home, according to him.

Police recovered a note purportedly written by him, in which the victim requested that his body be handed over to a medical college after his death, he added.

Investigation in all three cases are currently underway, the official said. PTI COR NP