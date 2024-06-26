Three teenagers drown in Painganga river

Yavatmal (Maha), June 26 (PTI) Two girls and a boy, aged between 14 to 17 years, drowned in the Painganga river in Yavatmal district of eastern Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Savleshwar village in Umarkhed tehsil.

Kaveri Muneshwar (15) and Avantika Patil (14) had gone to the riverbank for washing clothes, and afterwards they went into the water for a swim but began to drown, said a police official.

Two boys who were nearby tried to help them, but one of them, identified as Chetan Kalpande (17) drowned along with the girls.

The other boy managed to swim ashore but his condition was serious and he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nanded, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after autopsy, he added.