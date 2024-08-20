Three teenagers drown in river in Vidisha district

Vidisha (MP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three children drowned while bathing in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday, an official said.

The children, aged 14 to 15 years, drowned in the Kyutan river when they were taking a bath in the afternoon, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijay Rai, quoting local residents.

The deceased, residents of village Maholi, were identified by the police as Rishi (14), Krishna and Uttam (both 15).

Villagers fished out the bodies of two children, while the third one was taken out of the river by rescuers who were called at the scene of the accident, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation for the families of the children.

"The state government has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the affected families. We all are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Yadav said in a post on social media platform X. PTI ADU RSY