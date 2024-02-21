Three teenagers drown in Yamuna in Delhi, one missing

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Three class 10 students drowned in the Yamuna river near the Burari area here on Tuesday while one of their friends is missing, police said.

The four boys, all residents of Rampark in Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, had gone to take a bath in the river, they said.

Burari police station received a PCR call informing that three people had drowned in the Yamuna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

"A police team immediately reached the Yamuna bank and thereafter informed the Delhi Fire Services. After reaching the spot, the police personnel were informed that four boys, aged between 15 and 17, had drowned in the Yamuna," the DCP said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the four boys left home around 11 am. Their parents started searching for them when they did not return home, Meena said.

Their family members found their clothes at the riverbank, he said.

Subsequently, a rescue boat team and three fire tenders also reached the spot.

"The rescue boat team fished out three bodies from the river. A search is underway for the fourth boy," Meena said.

The three bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI BM DIV DIV