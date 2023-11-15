Three teenagers on Diwali vacation drown in Narmada river in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned in the Narmada river in Gujarat's Vadodara district while they were visiting a popular picnic spot during Diwali vacation, said police on Wednesday.

The teenage boys, all friends, went missing while bathing in the Narmada river at Diver village under Shinor taluka on Tuesday evening, said police inspector of Shinor, AR Mahida.

They were swept away soon after entering the river water and their dead bodies were found on Wednesday evening nearly 3 kilometres away from the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kishan Vasava (15), Akshay Vasava (15) and Sohil Vasava (14), all residents of Bhadari village in Vadodara district.

The deceased trio along with three of their friends had come to Diver village, situated on the banks of the Narmada river, to enjoy Diwali vacation, said Mahida.

Diver is a popular picnic spot.

"After nearly 24 hours of search, fire brigade divers found the bodies of the three boys at Karjan, nearly 3 kilometres away from Diver. It is possible the boys misjudged the depth of the water and also ignored the speed at which the river was flowing" said Mahida.

An accidental death report has been registered at the Karjan police station. PTI PJT RSY