Three teens killed in road accident in UP’s Unnao

Unnao (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Three teenagers of a family died after their motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler and later got hit a truck here on Friday, police said The accident happened in front of Miyanganj Community Health Centre, they said.

Circle Officer Bangarmau Arvind Singh said at around 6.30 pm a motorcycle collided head-on with another bike in which Abhay (18), Abhishek (15) and Jai (12), who were riding a motorcycle, fell on the road and got hit by a truck coming from behind.

All three died on the spot, he said.

Saurabh, riding the other motorcycle, suffered serious head injuries and has been admitted to the community health centre, police said.

The officer said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the truck driver has been detained and his vehicle seized. PTI COR NAV NB NB