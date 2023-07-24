Three teens killed in UP's Rampur as scooter dashes into divider

Rampur (UP), July 24 (PTI) Three teenagers were killed when the scooter they were riding dashed into a divider here on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place on the Bilaspur bypass in the Civil Lines area here when the three boys were on the way to their school here, they added.

The scooter hit the divider after it skirted to save a dog that suddenly came in front of it, Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said.

As the scooter dashed into the divider with high speed, the trio were killed on the spot, Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Ayaan, Ahad and Umer, all aged between 15 and 16 years, the police said.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, they added.

Expressing condolence on the death of the three boys, the ASP appealed to parents not to allow their minor children to drive scooters and motorbikes. PTI COR SAB RPA