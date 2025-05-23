Three teens riding without helmets killed as bus hits motorcycle in MP's Shajapur

Shajapur, May 23 (PTI) Three boys in the 15-19 age group died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus in Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

The three, identified as Ayush Malviya (18), Ravi Malviya (19) and Raj Malviya (15), were helmetless, the official added.

"The accident took place at 8:30am in Shujalpur, some 65 kilometres from the district headquarters. Ayush and Ravi died on the spot, while Raj succumbed at a government hospital. The bus was heading from Shujalpur to Bhopal, while the two-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction," Shujalpur Mandi police station house officer (SHO) Shiv Kumar Yadav told PTI.

"The three were riding without helmets and died of head injuries. The driver of the bus, which was being driven rashly, fled from the scene and efforts are on to nab him. The bus has been impounded. Further probe into the accident is underway," Yadav added. PTI COR LAL BNM