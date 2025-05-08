Three Telangana police personnel killed in landmine blast by Maoist

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Three police personnel were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists in Mulugu district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred under Wazeedu police station limits in the district at around 7.30 am when a police team was on routine bomb detection duty.

The Maoists triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, resulting in the death of three police personnel, a senior police official told PTI.

The banned CPI(Maoist) had planted IEDs in the forest area and the police teams were on duty, the official said. Further investigation was on. PTI VVK VVK KH