Three-term corporator Ashraf Pathan chosen as NCP (SP) group leader in Thane civic body

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Friday appointed Ashraf Pathan as the leader of its group of 12 corporators elected in the January 15 Thane Municipal Corporation polls.

NCP (SP) district unit chief Manoj Pradhan submitted a letter to this effect to the Konkan divisional commissioner as per rules governing civic polls.

"Pradhan and the 12 corporators met the Konkan Divisional Commissioner and handed over the letter officially intimating the formation of the group. With this, there will be a separate and independent group of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) party in Thane Municipal Corporation," a release from the party said.

Pathan, who was elected for the third consecutive term from ward number 32, has earlier served as leader of opposition in the TMC general body. PTI COR BNM