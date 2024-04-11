Three terror associates arrested in J-K

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Security forces arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

Three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

A police spokesperson said they received credible intelligence indicating that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation were moving in Baramulla town with an intention to target security forces.

The three identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo, and Faheem Ahmad Mir were allegedly providing information about security force movements, the spokesman said.

He said their intentions was to disturb peace in Baramulla in view of upcoming polls.

A case under various sections of UA(P)Act has been registered against them. PTI SSB DV DV