Three terror sympathisers held with huge cache of arms in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) Three terrorist sympathisers were arrested along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Officials said the arrested accused are overground workers of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit which was trying to revive terror activities in the border district.

“Fantastic investigation by JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police). Dogged determination and relentless investigation leads to the arrest of 3 terror sympathisers, along with the recovery of 7 AKs (4 recovered earlier) and a large quantity of warlike stores in Poonch,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

The officials identified the arrested accused as Riyaz Ahmad, Tariq Sheikh and Mohd Shafi.

While Ahmad and Sheikh were arrested on August 31 along with two AK assault rifles, Shafi was arrested and rest of the weapons were recovered in the subsequent operation based on the investigation, they said.

The officials said the arrest and the recovery, which also included a large quantity of ammunition, scuttled an attempt by Hizbul Mujahideen outfit to revive terror activities in the border district.