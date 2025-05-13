Three terrorists believed to be killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, May 13 (PTI) Three terrorists were Tuesday believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were believed to be killed as their bodies were sighted in the deep vegetation area in the forests, the officials said.

The bodies were yet to be recovered, they added.

The operation is ongoing. PTI SSB DV