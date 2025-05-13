Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in Shopian encounter

New Delhi: Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists.

As the team of police and army started a combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off gunfight.

During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.