Three thieves arrested by Navi Mumbai police

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) With the arrest of three persons, two of them hailing from Tiruchirappalli city in Tamil Nadu, the Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of thieves.

The gang was involved in laptop thefts and stealing valuables from cars, a police official said.

The official told a news conference that the trio, one of them hailing from Puducherry, had been moving around in Maharashtra and stealing laptops and valuables from cars.

The arrested accused were identified by the police as Senithil Durairajan Kumar (48), Murthy Ramasamy Chinnappan (30) -- both from Tiruchirappalli -- and Shiva Viswanathan (47), a resident of Puducherry.

He said last week in Vashi, a parked car's window was broken and two laptops were stolen from it.

A probe team worked on several leads and tracked the location of the laptops to CSMT station in south Mumbai. The team rushed to the station and with the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP) nabbed the trio, he said.

Upon checking, the police recovered a number of laptops from the trio, including those stolen from Vashi, said the official.

The official said during their interrogation it was revealed that they were in the state for the last 20 days and had stolen laptops from several parts of Mumbai besides Pune and Nashik.

The three accused had committed similar crimes in other states too, he added. PTI COR RSY