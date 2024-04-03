Three-time MP Shashi Tharoor files nomination again from Thiruvananthapuram for LS polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor filed his nomination on Wednesday from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the fourth consecutive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Tharoor arrived at the district collectorate here in the afternoon along with senior party leaders, including MLA M Vincent, V S Sivakumar and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Palode Ravi, and other workers.

Before filing his nomination, Tharoor offered prayers at famed shrines in the constituency, including Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple and Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple.

Senior CPI leader and former Thiruvananthapuram MP Pannian Raveendran and BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar are Tharoor's challengers in the fray.

Polling will be held on April 26 in Kerala for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.