Three TN student teams bag top three spots at Bharat Billion Impact Challenge 2.0

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Three student startup teams from Tamil Nadu clinch the top three spots at the national finale of the Bharat Billion Impact Challenge (BBIC) 2.0, held on November 27 and 28.

Young Indians (Yi) Chennai, a part of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), hosted BBIC 2.0 as part of the YUVA Entrepreneurship Summit.

The three teams -- Helping Hands from Coimbatore, Foodshield from Madurai and Banraw from Erode -- were among the 14 student startup teams that pitched for the second edition of BBIC, stated a press release issued by Yi on Friday.

The winning teams will now receive incubation at IIT Madras, gaining access to the institute's innovation ecosystem, added the release.