Three TN students die as bus overturns in Kerala's Munnar

Munnar (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) Three students, including two girls from Tamil Nadu, were killed, and over 30 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned at Eco Point in Mattupetty, near here, on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aadika (19), Venika (19), and Suthan (19), all students of Scott Christian College, Nagercoil, in Kanyakumari district of the neighbouring state.

The accident occurred when the tourist bus, carrying students from Kanyakumari to Munnar on an excursion, overturned upon arrival, police said.

"Three students, including two girls and a boy, died in the mishap. It is said that there were at least 47 students on board, and at least 30 of them sustained injuries," a police officer said.

He stated that the bus may have overturned as a result of high speed.

Two of the injured were rushed to the medical college in Theni, while the others were taken to a nearby hospital.

The deceased boy was among those taken to the Theni hospital, police said, adding that the injuries sustained by others were not serious as of now.