Three to four pc rise in vote share will bring BJP in power in Bengal: Majumdar

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) BJP's West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said a three to four per cent increase in BJP's vote share will be enough to turn the tables on the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

The ruling Trinamool Congress polled 45.76 per cent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP got 38.73 per cent votes. The TMC won 29 seats, BJP 12 and Congress one of the total 42 seats in the state.

"If we can increase our vote share by three to four per cent, Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Bengal in 2026," Majumdar said, while addressing the party functionaries at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC).

He said that the party is targeting one crore new members to overcome the hurdle of a three to four per cent deficit in vote share.

Former West Bengal state presidents of the party - Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Tathagata Roy and Asim Ghosh - were present on the dais with the current leadership at the inauguration of a membership drive of the BJP.

The BJP leader called upon the people to learn lessons from Bangladesh.

"We must ask the people to learn lessons from Bangladesh and be conscious," he said.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari called for consolidation of Hindu votes to win the next assembly polls as the saffron party embarked on a membership drive in the state, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

"We have not been able to achieve the party's goal in terms of seats (in West Bengal), but we got the highest number of votes - 2,33,27,000," he said.

Adhikari said that the party workers and functionaries are fighting against the TMC in earnest and they are resolved to intensify the fight against the ruling party in the state for the coming assembly elections.

The BJP had won 77 seats out of 293 constituencies in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

Adhikari said that security and good governance are the BJP's slogan for the next assembly elections in Bengal. PTI AMR NN