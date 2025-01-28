Three Ugandans held for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 22 crore by swallowing capsules

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three Ugandan nationals for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 21.97 crore by ingesting 170 capsules, officials said on Tuesday.

There was a specific information about three members of a drug syndicate trying to smuggle cocaine into India, an official said.

They were intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after arriving from Entebbe, he said.

All three admitted to having ingested capsules containing cocaine.

They were produced before a court, and on its orders admitted to a government-run hospital.

The accused purged 170 capsules containing altogether 2.2 kg of cocaine.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe was underway. PTI DC KRK