Three ULFA(I) cadres arrested

Tezpur, Jun 13 (PTI) Three ULFA (Independent) cadres, including a woman, were arrested for alleged extortion activities in Assam's Sonitpur district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the trio when they attempted to extort a businessman in Mission Chariali.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanjiv Barua, alias Gajendra Asom, his wife Bengdang Jongshila, and Bhabesh Kalita.

Barua, who joined the banned outfit in 2009, and Kalita had both been previously arrested in 2016 and 2023, respectively, but were released on bail.

Police said there were reports of recent extortion notices being served to businessmen in the district by the banned outfit and a strict vigil was being maintained to nab ULFA(I) members involved in these activities.