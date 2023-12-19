Three ULFA(I) linkmen arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Close on the heels of recent blasts in three major towns of Assam, three suspected ULFA (Independent) linkmen have been arrested from a house in Guwahati, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Pandu area of the city late on Monday night and nabbed a person, identified as Ashim Adhikari, who was allegedly involved in the recruitment of cadres for the banned outfit.

Following his interrogation, the police apprehended two others from the same area and seized a pistol and some cartridges from their possession.

Security has been tightened across the state following recent blasts near security establishments in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Advertisment

The ULFA(I) had claimed responsibility for the blasts stating it was carried out in response to the "arrogance" of state Director General of Police G P Singh who is trying to ''establish the outfit's demand as a law and order problem and not a political issue".

The DGP had in response to the ULFA(I)'s allegations said they ''always refer to me and if they have a cause with me, they can always target me. I live in Kahilipara and my office (DGP headquarters) is in Ulubari, (both in Guwahati). They can come and target me. Why are they harassing the common people by lobbing a grenade here and there''.

Singh had in another statement earlier said that the police was ''committed to wipe out the remnants of terrorism that impedes the growth of the state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use full the might of law against those who stand in the path of our state's growth, progress and development". PTI DG DG ACD