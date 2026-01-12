Three unidentified men open fire at sweet shop in Punjab's Phagwara, none hurt

Phagwara, Jan 12 (PTI) Three unidentified men opened fire at a famous sweet shop on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road here on Monday morning, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the assailants came on a scooter at 06.45 am and fired around seven to eight rounds at the establishment. The gunfire shattered the glass of the front door and the window panes.

Sources said the police recovered eight empty shells of a 9 mm pistol from the spot. The shop owner and four employees were present inside the premises at that time of the attack.

Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police Madhvi Sharma said a thorough investigation has been initiated this connection.

"CCTV footage is being screened to identify the miscreants. We are investigating the incident from various angles and will trace the culprits soon," Sharma said.

She added that a case has been registered in this connection.

Former Union minister Som Parkash also visited the shop following the incident. After meeting the owner, the BJP leader alleged that the law and order in Punjab has "collapsed".

"Criminals longer no fear the state government or police and are openly challenging the administration," he claimed.