Three use gas cutter to break ATM, steal Rs 17.80 lakh

Latur, Feb 3 (PTI) Three unidentified persons prised open an ATM with a gas cutter and stole Rs 17.80 lakh in a village in Latur district, an incident captured on CCTV cameras, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil, a crime branch official said.

The ATM, belonging to a nationalised bank, is located a short distance away from a police station.

The preliminary investigation shows three unidentified persons arrived in a car in the early hours of Sunday, cut open the cash dispensing machine using a gas cutter, and decamped with Rs 17.80 lakh, the official said. PTI COR NSK