Three UTA militants surrender in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Three militants belonging to the banned United Tani Army (UTA) outfit surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Tuesday.

The operatives were identified as Jonali Basumutary, a self-styled corporal, Jummik Riba, the group's finance secretary and self-styled lieutenant; and Sengseng Thowmoung, a self-styled major and area commander of eastern Arunachal.

They laid down arms at the police headquarters in the presence of state Home Minister Mama Natung, his advisor Mutchu Mithi and Director General of Police Anand Mohan.

Briefing reporters, Natung described the surrender as part of the government's ongoing initiative to encourage "misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream".

He praised the Arunachal Pradesh Police for their sustained efforts in persuading the cadre to surrender.

"The government has zero tolerance for illegal outfits threatening the lives of citizens," Natung said, warning that those indulging in unlawful activities will not escape the clutches of law.

He appealed to the youth not to be lured into taking up arms, stressing that "there are many other ways to survive than picking up guns".

So far, five UTA operatives have surrendered while seven others have been arrested in recent operations.

The UTA was formed in December 2024, and it opposes the construction of mega dams in the frontier state and the issuance of Scheduled Tribe certificates to non-native tribal people, apart from seeking the ejection of Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit is headed by Anthony Doke, who was chief of the now disbanded National Liberation Council of Taniland, an extremist group.