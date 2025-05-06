Three Vedic students drown in TN temple tank

Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), May 6 (PTI) Three Vedic students drowned in a temple tank here on Tuesday, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement, condoled the deaths of R Veeraraghavan (24), S Venkatraman (17), and M Hariharan (16).

The students were undergoing Vedic training in nearby Chennai and drowned in the Veeraraghava Perumal Temple tank while attempting to take a bath.

Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims, the statement added.