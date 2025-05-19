Three vehicle thieves arrested in Noida, two stolen motorcycles recovered

Noida, May 19 (PTI) Three alleged thieves were arrested on the basis of a tip-off and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from them, police said here on Monday.

Inspector in-charge of Noida Sector 39 police station Jitendra Kumar Singh said that Vishal, Bablu and Kundan were arrested on Sunday night near Sector 43 and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

According to the police station in-charge, during interrogation it was found that the accused allegedly used to steal vehicles, drive them with fake number plates and then sell the vehicles to others.

He further said that other members of the gang are being traced.