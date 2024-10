Mathura (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Six passengers were injured when three vehicles collided on Yamuna Expressway here on Monday, police said.

According to police, a Delhi-bound double-decker bus coming from Azamgarh rammed into the rear side of a truck when a car going towards Noida on the same road also collided with it.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment and traffic was resumed after removing the vehicles involved in the accident from the spot. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY