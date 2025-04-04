Three wanted accused facing Interpol Red Notices brought from UAE: CBI

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Three fugitives facing Interpol Red Notices and wanted by Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat Police in separate cases were brought from the UAE in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said on Friday.

Aaditya Jain wanted by the Rajasthan Police in multiple criminal cases, including a case of making extortion calls to businessmen, was brought back from the UAE escorted by a team of the state police on Friday, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

It is alleged that Jain made these VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls through internet applications and fired upon the targeted person in case of non payment of demanded money, he said.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him on February 18 on the request of the state police. He was located in the UAE.

"The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi and Rajasthan Police successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Aaditya Jain to India on April 04, 2025. The escort team of Rajasthan Police returned with the fugitive criminal from the UAE and the team arrived with fugitive at Jaipur International Airport," the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, two more accused -- Suhail Basheer wanted by Kerala Police in an alleged rape case of a minor and Tofik Najir Khan wanted by Gujarat Police in connection with an alleged case of criminal conspiracy for forgery and cheating -- were brought from the UAE to Cochin airport, they said.

The IPCU, CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi and the state police of Kerala and Gujarat, in separate operations, coordinated the return of both wanted accused on Wednesday.

Basheer was allegedly absconding since registration of the case against him at Muvattupuzha Police Station, Ernakulam Rural in 2023.

"The CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on December 02, 2024 on the request of Kerala Police... The subject was geo-located in the UAE through close follow up by CBI through Interpol," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Khan was wanted by the Gujarat Police in a criminal case registered at Bavlu Police Station, Mehsana district, Gujarat, for the offences of criminal conspiracy for forgery and cheating.

"CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on February 25, 2025 on the request of Gujarat Police," he said.

Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all the law enforcement agencies across the globe for tracking of the wanted criminals. The CBI acts as the National Central Bureau of India solely responsible for all matters related to Interpol.