Three wanted criminals held after encounter in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Police has apprehended three wanted criminals after an encounter in Rohini, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were wanted in connection with a murder case in Delhi's Shastri Park area, he said.

The police said the Crime Branch had received specific information that the suspects would arrive near Rohini Sector-28, following which a trap was laid. When the accused reached the area, the police team asked them to surrender, but they allegedly opened fire at the police party, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

"In the retaliatory action, the police fired at the legs of the three accused to overpower them. All three sustained injuries and were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Further investigation in the case is underway," the police officer added.