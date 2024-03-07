Three wedding band members die in Agra as iron trolley touches live wire

Agra, Mar 7 (PTI) Three members of a wedding band were electrocuted and one was injured when an iron trolley they were pulling came in contact with a high tension wire in in Kheragarh here, police said on Thursday.

Kheragarh Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Imram Ahmad said the incident occurred on Wednesday when the band members were going for a wedding procession in Saleh Nagar village here.

Sachin, an eye witness, who got injured posted a video on social media narrating the incident. He said that while the iron trolley was being pulled, it came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Three members of the band died on the spot, Sachin said.

"After the incident, local police and ambulance were called and the injured persons were sent to community health centre in Kheragarh where doctors declared three brought dead," said ACP Ahmad.

The deceased have been identified as Achal Singh (52), Santosh (29) and Lohre (45), the ACP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint of family members of the deceased, legal action is being taken against those who were responsible for the incident, the officer said. PTI COR HIG RPA