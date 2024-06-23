Three woman in TN fatally knocked down by car

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Jun 23 (PTI) Three women were killed in this district on Sunday when a car knocked them down, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, two others were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. The incident happened near Eral in the district. The driver of the car has been arrested, they said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the incident and expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased.

In an official statement, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs one lakh to an injured woman, who is undergoing treatment at a local government hospital.