Three women among five militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Five militants, including three women, have been arrested by security forces in two districts of Manipur, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Thursday.

Security forces arrested four active cadres, including three women, of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) outfit from Langthabal Khunou in Thoubal district, a police statement said.

The arrested cadres were identified as Konjengbam Babita (45), Lisham Premika Devi (33), Nandeibam Noni Devi (53) and Heikham Ravi Meitei (38).

An active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) outfit, identified as Chabungbam Kenedy Singh (21), was arrested from Soibam Leikai area in Imphal East district, it said.

Meanwhile, security forces also seized arms and ammunition during a search at Ngariyan Chingyang in Imphal East district on Thursday, the statement said.

They seized a 12-bore double-barrel gun, an INSAS LMG, an SLR rifle magazine and 47 cartridges.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, during Independence Day celebrations on Friday, had said that security operations are being conducted continuously in fringe and vulnerable areas to check extortion-related activities.

He said that over 3,000 firearms have been seized in the last six months.