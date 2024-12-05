Three women among four drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers including three women were arrested on Thursday along with 40.5 grams of heroin and some sharp-edged weapons here, police said.

Advertisment

Parveen Kumar alias “Pinna”, Rekha Kumari alias “Kajal”, Jyoti Bala alias “Ramta” and Rashmi Langeh – residents of village Chorli, Bishnah -- were arrested based on a tip-off, a police officer said.

He said that the accused were part of a network responsible for drug distribution among the local youth.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act has been registered at Bishnah police station against the accused and further investigations are underway, the officer said.

Advertisment

He said that the police remains committed to eradicating the drug menace and urges the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or post. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ