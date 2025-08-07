Three women arrested for killing elderly woman

Jamshedpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Three women were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an elderly woman over long-standing enmity in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Police had recovered the body of a woman identified as Bhavi Singh, a resident of Dhobni village, from the bush near a culvert on Tuesday.

Officer-in-Charge of Boram police station Manoranjan Kumar said the victim had left home on Monday morning for a Community Service Centre, situated in nearby Kuiyani village, to withdraw pension.

However, when she crossed the houses of the three accused women, they attacked Bhavi with sharp weapon, which resulted in her death, the police officer said.

The accused dumped the body in a bush near a culvert.

The victim's son informed police when his mother did not return home. He also told police about the enmity with the three women of the village.

The accused women broke down during interrogation and confessed to their crime after being rounded up for questioning, the police officer said, adding that the accused have been forwarded to judicial custody. PTI BS RG