Three women booked for replacing jewellery worth Rs 10.79 lakh with imitation items

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Three unidentified women have been booked for stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 10.79 lakh from a shop in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

They had stolen the jewellery at around 2:45pm on Thursday, he said.

"They walked into the shop and in the pretext of making a purchase replaced some jewellery with imitation items. After the shop owner realised it later, he approached police," the official said.

All efforts are being made to nab the three women, who are as yet unidentified, the Dombivali police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM