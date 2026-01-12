Three women found dead in UP's Gonda; families allege dowry deaths

Gonda (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Three women were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district in the last 24 hours, with their natal families alleging that they were killed for dowry, police said on Monday.

In all three cases, the bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, officials said, adding that further action would be taken based on the autopsy reports.

In the first incident, the victim's brother, Sarafat Ali, a resident of Payagpur in neighbouring Bahraich district, said his sister Nasreen (22) got married to Faizan of Bangawan village in Katra area about one-and-a-half years ago. Faizan works in Rae Bareli, he said.

Ali said he tried to call Nasreen on Sunday night but could not reach her. Later, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room. He alleged that his sister was killed by her in-laws over dowry demands.

SHO Vivek Trivedi said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death would be known after the report is received.

In the second case, Kallu, a resident of Parsapur in Gonda, alleged that his sister Noori Saiyda (22) was being harassed for dowry since her marriage to Nasir of Adampur in Umri Begumganj about three years ago.

He claimed that when dowry demands were not met, her in-laws attempted to poison her. As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

In-charge inspector Govind Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The third incident occurred in the Kotwali Dehat police station area.

Mithila Devi of Lalpur Chandrabhan village alleged that her daughter Aarti (22), who was married about four years ago to Harikesh Bharti of Thakurpur, was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

She alleged that Aarti was killed on Monday over dowry demands and her body was later found hanging inside the house.

In-charge inspector Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken after the report. PTI COR KIS NB NB