Three women from same family attempt suicide in Karnataka's Raichur district, one dies

Raichur (Karnataka), Sep 15 (PTI) Three young women from the same family attempted suicide by allegedly consuming poison and one among them died, police said on Monday.

Renuka (18) died, while her cousins - Sunita and Thimmavva, also in same age group, managed to survive, they said.

The incident occurred at K Irabagera village in Devadurga taluk of this district on Sunday at a field far away from their respective homes, police said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the three girls allegedly fell in love and wanted to marry their respective partners, but when their parents objected to it, they collectively decided to end their lives.

Both Sunita and Thimmavva are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in stable condition, he added. PTI AMP KH