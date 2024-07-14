Three women from Thane district lose over Rs 1 crore in share trading scam

Thane, July 14 (PTI) Three women from Maharashtra’s Thane district collectively lost more than Rs 1 crore after they fell prey to a “share trading” scam, police said on Sunday.

The women from Dombivli and Ulhasnagar areas were cheated over the past three months, he said.

In all three cases, fraudsters promised the women “high” returns if they invested in shares through them.

However, the victims, aged between 30 and 44 years, did not get any money, neither principal nor returns on their investments, the official said, citing the FIRs.

Two of them lost over Rs 30 lakh, while the scammers cheated the third woman of more than 40 lakh, police said, adding that they are trying to identify those behind the crimes. PTI COR NR