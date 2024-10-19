Three women held for attempt to lure people to convert to Christianity

Satna (MP), Oct 19 (PTI) Police have arrested three women in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to lure poor people to convert to Christianity, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered against the trio under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, an anti-conversion law, against the trio on Friday based on a complaint lodged by a man, Kolgawan police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said.

Adarsh Tripathi, a resident of Bank Colony in Satna, complained that the three women met him and sought information about his family. The trio then persuaded him to convert to Christianity to cure his father, who is suffering from an illness, he said.

The complainant said that these women also made objectionable remarks about the Hindu religion, the official said.

Following the complaint, the three women, identified as Sonu Saket, Parvati Saket and Archana Saket, were booked and arrested, he said.

Pamphlets with objectionable content aimed at luring people to convert were also seized from their possession, he said. PTI COR ADU NP