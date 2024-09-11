Three women held for involvement in prostitution racket in east Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Three women have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket operating in Jagatpuri area of Shahdara in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of local police personnel carried out a raid at a flat in Jagatpuri on Tuesday evening, they said.

According to the police, Head Constable Virender was sent to the flat as a decoy customer. On his signal, the rest of the team members entered the flat and apprehended a woman identified as Rachna (47), a senior police officer said.

Two more women, who were found in the flat, and were also arrested. Investigations revealed that Rachna was running the prostitution racket, the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 3, 4, and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and further investigation is ongoing, he added. PTI ALK BHJ BHJ