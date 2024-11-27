Three women held for kidnapping newborn in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 27 (PTI) Three women have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a newborn from the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), police said on Wednesday.

The suspects are residents of Shah Jilani Dargah near MSK Mill in Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said that the newborn was kidnapped on November 25, just 12 hours after birth, by two women who had disguised themselves as hospital staff.

“This case was treated with utmost seriousness. Special teams were formed, and they successfully apprehended the three women and safely rescued the child,” the police commissioner said.

The investigation revealed that the accused had made arrangements to sell the male child to a childless family for Rs 50,000, of which they had already received an advance of Rs 25,000.

“We are pleased to have reunited the child with its parents within 30 hours of the abduction. The offenders are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH