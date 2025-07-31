Three women held for stealing gold ornaments from passengers at bus stands

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Jul 30 (PTI) Three women who allegedly stole gold ornaments from passengers at bus stands under the guise of being travellers have been arrested by the Chikkaballapura Town Police, officials said.

According to police, the arrests were made based on a complaint lodged by Rihana Khanam, a resident of Chikkaballapura Town.

In her complaint on May 27, she stated that around 2 pm, while boarding a Gudibande-bound bus at the crowded KSRTC bus stand, she noticed that someone had stolen gold bangles from her bag.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at Chikkaballapura Town Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was launched.

On July 25, police arrested three accused from Kalaburagi. Their names were given as Tulasi (22), Prema (21), and Sonia Baba Sheikh (25), They worked as ragpickers. Upon interrogation, the trio confessed to the theft as well as their involvement in an earlier case (Crime No. 35/2024 under Section 379 IPC) reported in the same police station, police said.

Police recovered approximately 70 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs seven lakh from the accused. PTI GMS KH