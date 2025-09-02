Three women held for stealing jewellery, cash from passenger at Lajpat Nagar Metro

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Three women have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from a passenger's purse at Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Rakhi Chhabra, lodged an e-FIR on August 30, reporting that her gold-plated ornaments, some cash and documents were stolen on August 24, said the officer.

A police team examined CCTV footage from the station and identified three women who were moving suspiciously around the complainant. The accused were identified as Sanjana (22), Sandhya (20) and Jahnvi (22), all residents of Kathputli Colony in Shadipur.

On September 1, the team apprehended the trio from Sarai Kale Khan Metro Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.

During interrogation, police recovered the stolen gold-plated ornaments and Rs 2,500 from their possession. The accused were placed under arrest and produced before a court, he said.

According to the police, the women usually target unsuspecting commuters during peak hours. They operate by identifying vulnerable passengers, taking advantage of the crowd to pick valuables from bags or purses and quickly deboarding at the next station.

Investigators said Sanjana is a habitual offender previously involved in three theft cases registered across various metro police stations, while Sandhya and Jahnvi have been linked to one previous theft case each at Nehru Place Metro police station.

Further investigation is underway, police added.