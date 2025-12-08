Three women injured in ceiling plaster crash

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) Three women were injured when a portion of the ceiling plaster of their flat collapsed on them in a residential building in Diva town near Thane on Monday, civic officials said.

The incident occurred in Shri Swami Samarth Kripa Apartment in the Naik Nagar area.

"As per the initial information, the ceiling plaster in the hall collapsed around 6:30 am while the occupants were asleep. Three women sustained injuries after the debris fell on them," said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell.

Officials are conducting an inspection and safety assessment of the building. PTI COR NSK