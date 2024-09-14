Three women killed after hit by train in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Sep 14 (PTI) Three women were killed after being hit by a train while crossing a railway track near Kanhangad railway station in this district on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as natives of Chingavanam in southern Kottayam district.

They were reportedly part of a group of family members who came to attend a wedding at a nearby place.

According to police, the mishap happened when they walked across the railway track to reach the respective platform at the railway station. A superfast express train hit them fatally and all the three women died on the spot.

Inquest procedures are going on, and other details are not available at the moment, police added. PTI LGK KH