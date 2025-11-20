Three women killed as bus rams into e-rickshaw in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A bus rammed into an e-rickshaw, leaving three women dead and seven others injured here on Thursday morning, police said.

Ten members of a family were on way to a wedding ceremony when the accident took place.

Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the deceased were residents of Deoria district.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared three women dead.

He said seven people, including children, were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital.

The three deceased women have been identified as Shaheen (33), Noori (30), and Mahjabi (65), police said, and added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.